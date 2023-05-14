The rest of your Sunday evening will be dry and humid with temperatures eventually dipping into the upper 70s after sunset. Monday’s lows will drop to the low 70s with lots of sunshine. Any showers Monday afternoon will be from Tampa southward as highs rise to the upper 80s.

Showers will form along the coast Tuesday and move eastward with mainly inland showers Wednesday. Lows will be in the low 70s with highs in the upper 80s.

Expect a better chance of rain Thursday with scattered showers and highs in the upper 80s. Isolated pm showers are in the forecast Friday and next weekend.