Last El Paso shooting victim laid to rest on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been two weeks since the tragedy at the Cielo Vista Walmart, and more than 100 family members, friends, and community members gathered in Northeast El Paso to say their final goodbyes to one of the victims.

Burial services for Margie Reckard were held at the Restlawn Cemetery Saturday morning.

As KTSM previously reported, Reckard’s husband, Antonio Basco, invited the public to join him in honoring her life in fears no one would attend.

Her family tells KTSM they’re grateful for all the support.

“We really appreciate all the love and support we’ve been getting and I really want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Reckard’s grandson, Tyler, said following the service. “I really appreciate it. You guys are amazing, thank you so much.”

On Friday, hundreds of people from El Paso and beyond attended a prayer service at the La Paz Faith – Perches Funeral Home.

The funeral home initially made the request on behalf of Basco on Tuesday, who was married to Reckard for 22 years.

The request for public support quickly went viral and was shared thousands of times on Facebook alone.

Hundreds of people packed the Central El Paso church, while upwards of 700 others gathered outside.

According to Perches Funeral Home, more than 1,000 flower arrangements were also donated from people around the world.

“I just want to thank the city of El Paso,” Reckard’s son, Dean, said at the funeral. “(It’s) unbelievable. It’s really unreal.”

Reckard, 63, was born in Baltimore and leaves behind her husband, two sons, and a daughter.