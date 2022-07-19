Our weather pattern of morning coastal showers and afternoon inland storms is about to change, but not until Thursday, so expect one more day with mainly late morning coastal showers and late day inland storms. Lows Wednesday will only drop into the low 80s with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index Wednesday afternoon will be between 105 and 110 degrees.

Thursday marks the start of our typical rainy season pattern with morning sunshine and afternoon storms. They will be isolated at best, but as we head into the weekend, afternoon and evening storms become more widespread. Lows heading into the weekend will be in the upper 70s with highs in the mid 90s.