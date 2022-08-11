LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested Monday after deputies said he uploaded child porn to Snapchat.

Detectives said they identified the suspect as Gabriel Lipper, 21, through various investigative techniques.

Deputies said they searched Lipper’s phone and found child pornography files on it.

Lipper admitted to having the images on his phone during an interview, detectives said.

Lipper was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.