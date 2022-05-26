LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gold Star mom in Largo has a new yard to honor her fallen son.

Yolanda Mercado’s son is memorialized on her garage door.

Pictures of Private First Class Jalfred Vaquerano fill Mercado’s home. She said Vaquerano always wanted to provide for his family and give her a place to live.

“He says, ‘I’m going to be a police officer, so once I’m a police officer, I’m going to buy you a big house on the beach, with a pool,'” Mercado said.

The path to police work led Vaquerano to the Army.

He was killed whiled serving in Afghanistan.

Even in death, the devoted son kept his promise about the house.

“Jalfred gave me this house. The Lord came through, my son Jalfred gave me this house to honor him,” said the Gold Star mom.

Sunday, volunteers with the Academy of the Holy Names’ Gold Start Club fixed up the yard.

“These families have sacrificed so much for our freedom and for us, it’s the least we can do, to do stuff like this for these families,” Kelsey Overstreet told 8 On Your Side.

They planted flowers, pulled weeds and spread out rocks in honor of Military Appreciation Week.

Mercado said it’s work she can’t do herself to maintain the house honoring her son’s sacrifice.

“Since he was in my belly he kept me going. He was born, he kept me going. He died and keeps me going,” she said.