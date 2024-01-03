INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A lot of people are looking for ways to dispose of their Christmas trees now that the holiday season has passed, but someone in Indian Rocks Beach may find themselves in hot water for their method of disposal.

According to the city, authorities arrived to the local beach after reports of a large fire around 12:15 a.m. on New Years Day. On scene, they found a large number of trees had been ignited in a container with some form of lighter fluid or gas to accelerate the burn.

The city said the improper disposal is in violation of the cities code, and the use of the fluid possibly violates State and Federal laws.

Indian Rocks Beach said it is treating this as a serious threat to the public and environment and is reviewing security cameras in an attempt to identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information is being asked to call (727) 595-2517.