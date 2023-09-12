TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is behind bars after allegedly stealing a large excavator and smashing through the wall of a Florida Walmart.

Police in Gainesville, Florida said the suspect jumped behind the controls of a large excavator belonging to Watson Construction before driving it around the area of 2900 SW 42nd Street and taking out several power poles.

Officers said the suspect then drove the heavy machine through the wall of a nearby Walmart, lodging the machine’s arm in the building’s facade.

Shortly after sharing news of the first incident, officers located a storage unit about a half mile away that the suspect also drove through.

(Courtesy of the Gainesville Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Gainesville Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Gainesville Police Department)

Photos of the second scene showed boxes and debris strewn about a large area. No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police have yet to release the identity of the suspect or the motive behind the rampage.