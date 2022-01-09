Video shows LAPD pulling man from downed airplane moments before train barrels through

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Quick thinking and brave actions from officers in California saved a man’s life — and it was all caught on camera.

Body camera video released from the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moments after a man’s plane crashed down on railroad tracks just in time for an approaching train.

Officers reached in without hesitation and pulled the man from the wreckage mere seconds before the train smashed into the downed plane.

Aerial video shows what was left of the plane after it was struck. The train also suffered heavy damage during the accident.

First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department medically evaluated the pilot and transported him to a regional trauma center. His condition is unclear.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The National Transpiration Safety Board will investigate the crash according to a statement from the FAA.