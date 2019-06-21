Lanes reopen following multi-vehicle crash on I-4

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Interstate 4 has reopened after a crash involving a dump truck and several other vehicles.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 22 at about 11 a.m.

Troopers say the truck was traveling westbound and ran into the back of a Ford Mustrang that had slowed down for traffic. Then it hit a Toyota Corolla and struck a Ford F-150 in the center lane.

The Toyota was pushed forward and ran into a Toyota Highlander and another Corolla.

The second Corolla went into the westbound lanes and hit a pickup truck.

The driver of the first Corolla sustained minor injuries and was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital for care.

The dump truck driver was cited for failure to use due care.

