Some lanes reopen on Gulf-to-Bay after single-car crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard were closed overnight after a single-car crash in Clearwater.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Bamboo Lane at about 9:30 p.m.

Initial information shows a driver lost control of a westbound vehicle and hit a power pole. No injuries were reported.

Police shut down all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay are shut down from Belcher Road to Hercules Avenue because of downed wires in the road.

As of 5:30 a.m., all eastbound lanes are open and traffic is moving through one westbound lane.

Police say drivers should plan on taking alternative routes.