TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered “extensive damage” due to a fire overnight.

According to the Lakeland Fire Department, officials received calls about the Texas Cattle Company around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The popular restaurant located next door to the main city fire station has been around for nearly 40 years.

According to fire officials, Texas Cattle Company is “not going to be open anytime soon.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.