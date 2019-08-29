Lakeland residents still picking up after Irma as Dorian bears down on state

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly two years after Hurricane Irma hit Florida, residents in Lakeland are still picking up the pieces.

One of the hardest hit places was the Sterling mobile home park.

Resident Roger Molnar explained to 8 On Your Side that the clean up has gone on for years.

“Like a couple of weeks ago there was a Florida room, a screen room that hadn’t been fixed as of two weeks ago. But they were tearing another out of here from the storm, so four or five of us took all the metal down, took it over to this lady,” he said. “She got her screen room back!”

Polk and Highlands Counties, though inland, didn’t catch a break during Irma.

At one home in Lakeland, part of the metal roof is still peeled back.

Another home is missing a carport and screened in porch. The new owners, from Puerto Rico, may fix it. Now, though, they’re watching Hurricane Dorian closely.

“I don’t know where it’s gonna happen for. I know that everything is going to be fine,” said resident Edmee Comas.

Others share that sentiment.

“I hope she goes further out. Stays away,” Molnar said.

Hurricane Irma hit Florida, making landfall on Sept. 10 in the Marco Island area. It was the hurricane’s 7th and final landfall, officials said. It passed over the Tampa Bay area as a category 1.