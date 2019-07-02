Lakeland police investigating arson at playground

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department needs your help locating the person who set a large slide and over a dozen trash cans on fire in south Lakeland.

Detectives say the Lakeland Fire Department was called to Dobbins Park early Saturday morning to a report of a slide on fire.

When officials arrived they also found a trash can on fire. No one was injured. However, detectives are actively working to find those responsible and bring them into custody.

The Lakeland Police Department urges anyone who may have information regarding these incidents to call 863-834-6900.