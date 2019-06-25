Lakeland police capture suspect who escaped

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Brandon Beverly has been located and is in custody of the Lakeland Police Department.

Lakeland police are searching for a man who escaped custody this morning in the Dixieland area of the city.

At around 8:30 a.m, police received a call from someone at Concord Coffee who reported a man trespassing, according to Robin Tillett, public information officer.

The description matched that of a suspect wanted for a burglary in the Lake Morton Historic District.

Greg Finn captured the man police have identified as Brandon James Beverly, 25, on his Ring camera before dawn Tuesday.

Beverly was trying to unlock his outdoor refrigerator with keys Flinn accidentally left outside the night before.

Beverly also had keys to Flinn’s house.

“He was trying to unlock the door but apparently he doesn’t know how to use keys,” said Flinn.

Flinn said Beverly was also poking around his neighbor’s homes, successfully entering at least one of them.

“It takes a lot to rattle me,” said Flinn. “It was more of a violation. It wasn’t really anger. Just like, oh my god, really?”

Beverly was arrested on burglary charges on Patterson Street after that trespass report from a local coffee shop.

After he was handcuffed and placed in a Lakeland police cruiser, Beverly escaped.

“We are not sure at this time exactly what has happened,” said Robin TIllett, with the Lakeland PD media relations unit. “It’s very hot outside right now. We could have been doing anything from opening a window to get fresh air. We don’t know yet.”

Police do not believe Beverly is armed or dangerous.

The situation had people in the area on the edge.

“It’s alarming. No one wants that in their neighborhood. They want to feel safe, secure,” said Kristin Rippy, who lives in Lakeland.

Others felt comforted by the fact that Beverly was possibly still handcuffed.

“It’s a lot harder to grab someone who has handcuffs on already,” said Stacy Clark, who lives in Lakeland.