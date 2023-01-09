LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was arrested after he hit a woman riding a scooter with a car and allegedly left her to die, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A PCSO release said at around 6:27 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic incident on Reynolds Road at Lisa Lane in Lakeland.

According to deputies, a 19-year-old woman was riding a scooter along Reynolds Road when she was hit from behind by a car and left along the side of the road.

The woman was left with serious injuries to her head and legs. Sheriff Grady Judd said she was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Using pieces of the suspect’s vehicle that broke off at the scene, investigators were able to identify the vehicle as a red 2016 Nissan Versa. Further investigation identified William Anderson of, 64, Lakeland as a suspect.

When detectives visited Anderson at his home, he told them “I was waiting for y’all to come looking for me” and confessed to the crime. Detectives found Anderson’s Versa behind the suspect’s home, which Anderson put there to conceal it from authorities.

“The detectives and crime analyst on this case did extraordinary work in getting this suspect locked up so fast;” Judd said. “He was in our jail within eight hours of him leaving his victim on the side of the road to die. The victim is in critical, but stable condition, and we pray for her quick and full recovery.”

Anderson was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury, tampering with evidence, and driving while license suspended/revoked with serious injury.