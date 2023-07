LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night.

The Lakeland Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Drane Field Road and South Pipkin Road just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said the motorcycle was passing another driver when a Mitsubishi turned left onto Drane Field Road, colliding with the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old man from Lakeland, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.