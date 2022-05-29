TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was arrested Friday after committing obscene acting in a Treasure Island clothing store, according to police.

Treasure Island police said that Gary Peter Bush, 69, of Lakeland exposed himself near the fitting rooms of a store on Gulf Boulevard Friday morning.

The store’s manager saw Bush undress and expose himself before he defecated on the store’s floor, an affidavit said. The arrest document said that after making a mess on the store’s floor, the suspect used a shirt to wipe himself.

Bush was later detained by police and told officers that he went to the store to get clothes and returned to get more. The manager identified the man as the suspect after he was in custody, according to the affidavit.

Bush faces charges for exposure of sexual organs and criminal mischief.