Lakeland man arrested in hit-and-run death of woman

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run death of a woman in Lakeland on Tuesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Gibson, 29, of Lakeland, has been arrested in the crash that happened on Combee Road.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine the green Ford Expedition involved in the crash belonged to Gibson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gibson admitted to being in a crash, but he believed he had hit a pole, not a person. He also allegedly admitted that after learning of the hit-and-run, he thought he had probably been at fault, but still did not come forward.

Gibson was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death and tampering/destroying evidence.

“I’m grateful our deputies were able to solve this case quickly, and bring justice for the family,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “This isn’t the first time Gibson has left the scene of a crash. Hopefully, with him now behind bars, it will be the last.”

The sheriff’s office said in a press release Wednesday that the identity of the victim remains unknown, but she was described as a woman approximately 50-60 years of age.

