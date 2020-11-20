Lakeland Army Reservist passes away from coronavirus complications

Sgt. 1st Class Calvin Ogletree III is the 10th service member to die from COVID-19

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – An Army reservist born and raised in the Tampa Bay area is being remembered for a life of service after his battle with the coronavirus.

Sgt. 1st Class Calvin Ogletree III passed away a week ago from COVID-19 complications. He was 45-years-old.

“I’m sure he wouldn’t change a thing about his life, how he went about it,” Ogletree’s older brother Warren Johnson told 8 On Your Side. “I’m just happy to be his big brother and notice how many lives he touched.”

Right after graduation from Kathleen High School in Lakeland in the 90s, Ogletree signed up to serve in the Army.

His 27-year military career took him around the world to Iraq, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During three years of active duty, Ogletree was a light wheel vehicle mechanic and he spent more than 24 years in the Reserve as a motor transport operator, according to the Facebook post from the 3rd Battalion 347th Regiment announcing his death.

Ogletree is one of more than quarter million Americans to die from coronavirus complications during the global pandemic. According to the Pentagon, he is the 10th service member to die while battling COVID-19.

“Can’t take anything for granted in this world we live in right now,” Johnson said. “My brother being a solider and fit, I couldn’t even imagine right now still that it took him being in the condition that he’s in.”

Johnson said he will miss watching Monday Night Football with his younger brother and cheering for their favorite team.

“Loved the Bucs,” he said, “season pass, season ticket holder. He was there every Sunday tailgating.”

Ogletree contracted the virus before the Bucs hosted the Saints on Nov. 8.

“He wasn’t there,” Johnson said. “That’s why they lost.”

Johnson told 8 On Your Side an ambulance brought his brother to Bartow Memorial Hospital last Wednesday night because of chest pains.

“I woke up at 4 o clock, gave him a call, talked to him,” Johnson said of the next morning. “He said, ‘I’m gonna beat this, I’m fine’ and then we get a message at 6:30 there’s been a change in his condition. It was just one of those calls you don’t want to have in the morning time.”

The outpouring of support from Ogletree’s military family means a lot to his big brother, but he said he is still struggling to cope with the unexpected loss of his best friend.

“For years, we’ve just been each other’s backbone,” Johnson said, holding back tears.

Ogletree will be laid to rest with full military honors on Saturday afternoon at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland.