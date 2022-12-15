LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, Polk County deputies along with crews from the Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to State Route 60 and Myrtle Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials found Raymond Leddy, 77, of Lake Wales dead at the scene.

Based on statements and evidence, police determined that Leddy was riding a Schwinn tricycle when he crossed the lanes of S.R. 60 and into the center turn lane near the median break.

At the same time, Christy Brown, 32, of Lake Wales was driving a pickup truck in the outside lane of S.R. 60. Police stated that for unknown reasons, Leddy turned into the westbound lanes and directly into the path of the truck.

Polk County officials said that there were no street lights in the area of the crash and neither Leddy nor his bike were equipped with reflective lights.

After the crash, a portion of the roadway was closed for around three hours. According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second fatal pedestrian accident on S.R. 60 in two days.