MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Placid woman suffered critical injuries after hitting a deer in Manatee County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was heading east on the State Road 70 at Uihlein Road when her car hit a deer at 7:05 p.m..

After the collision, the woman’s car went off the road and flipped into a water-filled canal.

The FHP said the woman survived but had to be taken to a hospital for her injuries.