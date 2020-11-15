Lake Belleview neighborhood first Clearwater community to ‘paint the pavement’

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – The Lake Belleview neighborhood in Clearwater added a new feature on Saturday. A mural now sits at the intersections of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Woodlawn Street.

The Lake Belleview community is the first neighborhood in Clearwater to have a ‘Paint the Pavement’ project complete.

The City of Clearwater tells 8 On Your Side this is something the Lake Belleview community really wanted and this has been in the works for about a year.

This project was through the hard work the City of Clearwater, FYI Community Partnerships Inc., Community Services Foundation, and the Lake Belleview Neighbors group.

Lake Belleview community members picked local Pinellas County artists, Kumpa Tawornprom, to help design the artwork.

“It’s called love, harmony, and peace,” said artist, Kumpa Tawornprom.

Community volunteers joined together with Tawornprom on Saturday to paint the mural and bring it to life.

President of the Lake Belleview Neighborhood Association, Valerie Ingram Hinkley, tells 8 On Your Side this mural encompasses what this community represents.

“We want to show that even though we are different, we love. It shows hands together, working together and peacefully, with hearts and love and unity,” said Valerie Ingram Hinkley.

The City of Clearwater is hoping this will be the first of many ‘paint the pavement’ projects throughout neighborhoods in the city.