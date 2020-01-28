Lafayette man searching for beloved service dog he said was stolen from his home

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Christmas Eve, Michael Ryan woke up to an empty house.

He tells News 10 this last month has been hard after he claims his 13-year-old service dog, Dozzer, was stolen.

“I miss him. I want him home. It’s pretty rough,” Ryan said.

Seven years ago, Michael received what he says is his biggest blessing; his friend for life, Dozzer.

“He’s been such a blessing. He’s not just a dog that you feed. He’s been my companion, my friend; he’s everything,” Ryan explained.

Michael does not shy away from his past experiences with drug abuse and subsequent relapses. He tells News 10 he is alive and clean today because of his beloved pet.

“To say he saved my life is the understatement of the year, because I don’t know what I would do or what I would have done without him these past seven years,” adds Ryan.

Michael says no matter what, Dozzer will always be a part of his life and he will never give up looking for his friend.

“My life has been difficult without him and I will never stop looking for him. He will not give up on me. I will not give up on him.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus"

Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance"

Big bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big bust"

Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs"

Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife"

Cyber Safety Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Safety Day"

Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later"

Blackthorn 40th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blackthorn 40th anniversary"

Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss