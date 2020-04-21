Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

LabCorp gets emergency authorization for at-home COVID-19 tests

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WJZY) – North Carolina-based LabCorp announced Tuesday that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for at-home COVID-19 test kits. 

The EUA permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire.

The at-home test kit costs $119. It’s unclear what it would cost with health insurance. 

LabCorp says the COVID-19 at-home test kit is part of its continued effort to increase the supply and availability of tests for healthcare workers and first responders who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“Enabling individuals to self-administer sample collection will help prevent the risk of transmitting the virus to others and reduces the demand for personal protective equipment as the tests do not require a clinician to perform the test collection,” LabCorp said in a released statement. 

“Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time,” said Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp. 

The kits will be offered through the company’s Pixel by LabCorp platform and will initially be made available to healthcare workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or may be symptomatic.

LabCorp intends to make COVID-19 self-collection kits available to consumers in the coming weeks. Future updates about the kits can be found on LabCorp’s COVID-19 microsite.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?"

Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew"

COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids"

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized"

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Forecast"

Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic"

Coronavirus cases grow, spread to another building at Seminole nursing home facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases grow, spread to another building at Seminole nursing home facility"

Tampa couple seeks antibody test after surviving bout with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa couple seeks antibody test after surviving bout with coronavirus"

Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key"

Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss