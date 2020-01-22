Krystal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

ATLANTA (WATE) – The Krystal Company announces in a press release that they have voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

The release states that the company intends to use this to protect and supports its ongoing business operations, address its obligations and pursue an orderly sale of its business and assets as a going concern.

Krystal restaurants will remain open and continue operating on a normal basis.

“The actions we are taking today will enable Krystal to establish a stronger business for the future. We look forward to emerging from this process as quickly and efficiently as possible with the support of our valued customers, team members, franchisees, and suppliers.” TIM WARD, PRESIDENT OF KRYSTAL

The release also says that the company has been in contact with its suppliers to ensure that products will continue to be delivered to their restaurants.

