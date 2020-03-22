Kroger offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The grocery store chain Kroger announced Saturday every frontline employee working grocery, supply chain, manufacturing or customer service across all brands will receive a bonus on their Apr. 3 paycheck.
The bonus will be given to employees hired before Mar. 1. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.
Beginning Saturday, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will also receive their full pay for up to two weeks, the quarantine period mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
