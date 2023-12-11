TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-time deal to help spread some cheer this holiday season.

The doughnut shop is celebrating its annual “Day of Dozens” on Tuesday, Dec. 12 by offering customers one dozen doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or a 16-count of Minis at regular price.

Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves, friends, or co-workers to the deal in-store, through the drive-thru or by ordering online for pickup or delivery.

The deal is limited to two redemptions for guests who purchase in-store or via drive-thru. If you buy the doughnuts online, you can use promo code “DOZEN.”

The following stores in the Tampa Bay area are participating in the promotion:

To learn more, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.