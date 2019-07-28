Krispy Kreme adding milkshakes, ice cream donut sandwiches to menu

Live Now
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WCMH/CNN) — Donut chain Krispy Kreme is launching new menu items that are sure to make your dentist cringe. 

The restaurant is adding donut-infused ice cream, milkshakes, and new toppings and glazes to its list of items. 

One of the new additions is a “scoop sandwich” which is a layer of ice cream with donuts in it served between a sliced donut. It can also be topped with vanilla or chocolate.  

Krispy Kreme is also expanding with 45 new stores opening in the U.S. within a year, and 450 around the world by the end of 2022.  

