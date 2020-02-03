Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural in Texas vandalized again with word ‘rapist’

News

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Tx (KXAN) — A mural paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been vandalized for the second time in less than a week.

A witness said that someone wrote the word ‘rapist’ between the basketball icon’s eyes on the mural in central Austin.

KXAN also obtained a photo appearing to show a person writing on the mural.

By Sunday morning, the word had been removed, though a faint outline of the word ‘rapist’ was still visible.

The word was mostly removed, but a faint outline is still visible (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

Kobe and Gigi were among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed just outside Calabasas, California, last Sunday.

Since then, sports fans across the world have been mourning Bryant, with murals appearing across the US, including one behind the Sushi Hi restaurant on Guadalupe Street.

On Friday, KXAN reported that the mural was defaced between Thursday night and Friday morning, with someone painting the word ‘rapist’ next to Bryant’s face.

Felix Jaimes, one of the artists who created the mural, painted over the word Friday morning.

The mural appeared after Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s deaths last week (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

The mural was vandalized for the second time on Saturday at about 4:15 p.m.

In 2003, a 19-year-old hotel worker in Edwards, Colorado accused Bryant of having non-consensual sex with her. The case garnered national media attention and lasted 14 months. It was eventually dismissed because the witness refused to testify.

Bryant, then 24, admitted to having sex with the woman but denied any allegation it wasn’t consensual. Bryant and the woman reached a confidential civil settlement in 2005, but Bryant maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA"

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"

K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

George Hood Plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Hood Plank"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss