HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As gas prices remain above $4 a gallon, one gas station in High Point took a hit Monday at the pumps after thieves stole nearly 400 gallons of gas over 45 minutes.

Owner of Bizzy Bee Grocery and BP, Hardik Patel, said the thieves waited until after the store was closed to steal the gas.

“It lasted about 45 minutes until the police found out they were here. But between that time, there were maybe 15 cars probably. Filled the gas close to 400 gallons,” Patel said.

In the video, you can see a person pointing a device at the machine releasing the dispenser. The person is seen walking back and forth, helping other cars fill their tanks.

At one point, the gas station started to fill up with cars waiting in line to get free gas. Patel said that’s when police were called by a customer who suspected something was wrong.

“It’s abnormal at about 10-12 cars at that time. We have a lot of regulars watching around the bad parts. And at that time, they knew something was wrong,” Patel said.

Petroleum Technician Trey Barker said the thieves used a special remote to alter the mechanics of the gas pump that puts it in “dispense mode,” dispensing hundreds of gallons of gas for free.

“The reason dispensers have this option is so petroleum technicians and NC Weight and Measures can test and calibrate dispensers,” Barker said.

He said gas theft like this is not something that happens often, but they tend to see it when gas prices rise above $4 a gallon.

In the 45 minutes it took the thieves to steal the gas from the pumps, Patel said he lost nearly 400 gallons of gas worth $1,600.

Patel said to prevent further thefts, he warned other gas station owners and wants the people who did this held responsible.