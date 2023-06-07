TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The USGS said a glow coming from the Kilauea volcano indicates it’s erupting again, according to KHON.

According to Hawaii Volcanoes Observatory, the volcanic activity is within the Halema’uma’u crater. Fissures were seen on the base of the crater floor.

An alert was raised from yellow to orange around 3:40 a.m. Hawaii-time after the volcano began inflating the night before, as earthquakes were felt overnight.

Ken Hon, a scientist at the observatory said this eruption could be one of the largest it’s been in a few years. Hon said the eruption was expected for a couple of weeks.

“We don’t expect it to have any impact outside of Halema’uma’u crater at all,” said Hon.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.