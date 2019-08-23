Kids Vs. Pythons: Florida trains young snake hunters

(WBBH/NBC NEWS) Would you allow your child to hunt a python?

If the answer is yes, now is the time.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Commission has introduced a youth hunting program aimed at reducing the number of invasive pythons in Florida.

FWC and the South Florida Water Management District recently held their first-ever youth python roundup in Broward County.

Python program experts provided information about snake identification, how to safely and responsibly catch and remove invasive pythons, and the rules and regulations associated with python removal.