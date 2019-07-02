Kids learn, play, grow at ‘Challenge Island’ in Pinellas Co.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Kids can keep their minds sharp even when school is out with the “Challenge Island” program.

Challenge Island puts little ones to the test through fun and creative activities.

The program is designed to teach kids 21-century skills like leadership, teamwork and thinking outside of the box.

It focuses on the STEAM subjects – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.

Owner Leah Rise in Pinellas Co. describes it as a cross between the hit shows “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader” and “Survivor”.

Tuesday morning, kids gathered at the Safety Harbor Museum to see if 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross was up for the challenge of rocket building and YouTube video making.

The program has sessions after school and during summer with camps for kiddos ranging from pre-k to eighth grade.

Challenge Island has sessions all around Pinellas Co., so you’re never too far from a mind refresher. The program times, locations and prices vary.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Challenge Island in Pinellas Co. and to get your child signed up.