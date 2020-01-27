“KIDS ADORED HIM, THEIR EYES WOULD LIGHT UP WHEN THEY SAW HIM,” says former NBA scout who worked side-by-side with Kobe at global basketball camps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a day Rich Sheubrooks will never forget. He remembers it like it was yesterday. For the former NBA scout, it often feels like it was.

The years pass by quickly, Sheubrooks often tells people.

He reminds them to enjoy every moment of life, to be present. Nowhere is this truer than the a basketball court at game time, says Sheubrooks. Being present isn’t optional.

It’s mandatory.

“That’s one of the traits that made Kobe so great, so emulated, such a fierce competitor. He was present. Always. He was there to win, to be in the moment,” the scout said.

That’s what the great ones do.

They know living life to the fullest and being present, being in the moment – that’s how to win on and off the court. Seizing the day, and more importantly, the moment is crucial because it’s over in a flash, Sheubrooks often says.

The moment passes quickly, often so fast, we sometimes miss it.

This mantra is one Sheubrooks knows well. He wakes up each day to this very thought, and while he practices what he preaches, he says he also allows himself to reflect, visiting powerful moments of his past, ones that are carefully stored amidst his most precious memories.

He thinks back to that day many years ago, halfway across the world.

On that day, his travels had taken him to China, inside a packed basketball gym.

The nose was deafening, and the bleachers were packed. Hundreds of young basketball players were warming up on the court, their shoes creating a familiar squeaking sound. Their eager voices filled the air with the sound of competition, as they anticipated the arrival of someone special.

Someone so famous, they weren’t even sure what they’d say or what they’d do. Sheubrooks calls to mind the crystal clear images of the court, the kids and, of course, the guest. Those who were there knew the fervor his arrival would create.

On that day, Sheubrooks knew he’d be in the presence of greatness.

He, too, was excited to work side-by-side with someone who approached life on and off the court with a level of intensity seldom seen, a work ethic known worldwide and a desire to win, so strong, so passionate, his energy often transformed people – all in a matter of minutes.

On that day, Sheubrooks watched Kobe Byrant make dreams come true.

Those who witnessed it, just like Sheubrooks, got goosebumps. And, all these years later, the former NBA scout still has that reaction.

Then, on Sunday, life changed forever.

Those who first heard the news refused to be believe it, including Sheubrooks who said, “I thought it was fake news, and it made me angry thinking that someone out there would be that cruel, that evil to play a joke. Then, it became real.”

The former global scout paused for a brief moment. He sighed and shook his head. “We’ve lost an icon. He was one of the greats. They only come along once or twice in a lifetime,” he said, pausing again.

Sheubrooks thinks back to that day in China. This time when revisits the past, it’s different.

A lump in his throat accompanies the memory.

As he looks back, he remembers what the gym sounded like as Kobe walked in with that familiar smile beaming. A smile, Sheubrooks says, that’s authentic and genuine.

“The kids went crazy,” he said with a smile. “Their eyes lit up. I remember how loud it was in there, how they struggled to quiet the crowd. Young players were clamoring to spend time on the court during this moment, one that filled the gym on that day with a palpable energy. The sports icon was known worldwide for his passion in working with young players. He loved it. And, so did they. This icon wanted to do one thing – inspire greatness – and he did just that. He flew thousands and thousands of miles. He kept an endlessly packed, hectic itinerary, and he couldn’t wait to get to his destination.

Not for fortune, not for fame, not to rub elbows with famous people. He knew who was waiting for him. Young, hungry, passionate players.

Kobe Bryant was there for them.

Indeed, a day Rich Sheubrooks would never forget. On that day, he watched an icon do what he does best.

Inspire.