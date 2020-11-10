Kevin Cash named AL Manager of the Year after Tampa Bay’s World Series run

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash throws batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays Manager Kevin Cash has been named the American League Manager of the Year after leading his team to the World Series this year.

Cash faced heavy criticism for his decision to pull pitcher Blake Snell in the midst of a stellar performance in Game 6. The Rays eventually lost the game to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which cost them the series.

The award was announced Tuesday evening. Cash beat the two other finalists – former White Sox Manager Rick Renteria and Toronto Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo.

Cash was also a finalist for the 2019 American League Manager of the Year but lost to former Tampa Bay Rays player Rocco Baldelli.

