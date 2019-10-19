Kathleen Middle School cancels classes to repair storm damage

POLK CO. (WFLA) — Kathleen Middle School has canceled classes following damage the school sustained from Tropical Storm Nestor.
The school announced classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday this coming week as maintenance workers survey and repair damage caused by a reported tornado that swept through the area.
All other Polk County public schools are expected to hold classes as normal.
