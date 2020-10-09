Karen Pence to headline ‘Operation MAGA’ event in Tampa Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday he doesn't think he's contagious anymore, but medical experts say that's impossible to know a week after his diagnosis with COVID-19.

Most people with COVID-19 can stop isolating and be around others about 10 days after they first showed symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's provided their symptoms have improved, they have not had a fever for 24 hours and are no longer on any medication to reduce a high temperature. But there's no way to know for certain that someone is no longer contagious so soon after falling ill, experts say.