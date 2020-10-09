Karen Pence to headline ‘Operation MAGA’ event in Tampa Monday

TAMPA (WFLA) — Second Lady Karen Pence will be headlining an “Operation MAGA” event in Tampa Monday.
As part of the Operation MAGA event, Karen Pence will be sharing President Trump and Vice President Pence’s Make America Great Again agenda.
The event will take place Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tabellas at Delaney Creek. You can register for the event here.
