Karen Pence to headline ‘Operation MAGA’ event in Tampa Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Pence, Karen Pence

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen arrive prior to a campaign rally speech by appear in Minneapolis. Vice President Pence is bringing President Donald Trump’s law-and-order campaign message to Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, showing support for law enforcement in the city where George Floyd’s death after police tried to arrest him sparked angry and sometimes violent protests that spread around the world. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Second Lady Karen Pence will be headlining an “Operation MAGA” event in Tampa Monday.

As part of the Operation MAGA event, Karen Pence will be sharing President Trump and Vice President Pence’s Make America Great Again agenda.

The event will take place Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tabellas at Delaney Creek. You can register for the event here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss