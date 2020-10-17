Kamala Harris to stump in Florida on first day of in-person early voting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit the battleground state of Florida on Monday, during the first day of in-person early voting.

The Joe Biden campaign said Harris will stop in Orlando and Jacksonville, but did not release any further details about the events.

The campaign had suspended Harris’ travel through Sunday after two people traveling with her tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign officials said both Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested negative for the virus. She opted to hold

“Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The senator held a virtual event for North Carolina voters on Thursday night.

Harris last visited Florida in September for two events in Miami Gardens and Doral.

