K9 bites cow, deputy stuns dog, cow charges deputy; no burglary was solved

by: Chase Laudenslager,

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – A sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary in South Carolina had to use a stun gun on his K9 after the dog bit a cow, which then charged at the homeowner and the officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call in the Pleasant Hill community Wednesday afternoon, according to an agency statement. The K9 that was brought to the scene reportedly became “distracted” and bit a cow that belonged to the owners of the property, forcing the officer to stun the dog to prevent the cow from being seriously injured, the office said.

Reacting to the bite, the spooked cow ran at the deputy and property owner, hitting them and causing minor injuries. The dog was taken back to the cruiser, and none of the people or animals involved appeared to be seriously hurt, The Greenville News reported.

At the end of it all — it was determined the original burglary call was unfounded, the statement concluded.

