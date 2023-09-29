TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jury selection is starting Friday for the trial of a Florida man accused of locking his adopted son in a box, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

The judge is bringing in 100 potential jurors.

Arrest records show 48-year-old Timothy Ferriter and his 47-year-old wife Tracy, of Jupiter, were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022, for aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment for their 14-year-old son.

WPTV reported that Timothy rejected a plea deal on Tuesday that would have resulted in two years of prison, along with five years of probation. According to the report, he may now face more than 40 years.

“Defense attorney Prya Murad contends the child was “a medically complex child” and the alleged box was “a room” used for monitoring,” WPTV reported.

In early 2022, officers with the Jupiter Police Department searched the family’s home and discovered an 8×8 box in their garage. The door to the small room had a doorknob and deadbolt, both locking from the outside of the room.

Inside the room was a “ring” style camera above the bed. Also in the room was a small plain box spring with a mattress, sheet, and pillow, along with a desk with schoolbooks, an affidavit said.

According to records, the ring camera showed thousands of videos of Timothy abusing the child and locking the door. That video was not made available to the public.

Timothy Ferriter told police in the affidavit that the room was an office, but when asked why the door locked from the outside, he insisted it was for storage, then said it was a space for “all of the children.”

When the child was approached by police at his middle school, he told officials he would be locked in the room even when no one was there or when his family would “want” him to be there, the affidavit said.

The child then told police his dad gets “aggressive” and would slam him against a wall by his neck, hit him in the face, and occasionally spit in his face.

The affidavit also said the child would eat the family’s leftovers after they all ate, and then use a bucket for the bathroom.

The longest time he recalled being locked in the box was around 16 to 18 hours.

According to WPTV, The Department of Children and Families has removed the 14-year-old and three other kids from the home.

A trial date has not been set for Tracy Ferriter at this time.