Jury seated in Michael Drejka manslaughter case

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A jury made up of five men and one woman will decide Michael Drejka’s fate as he faces a manslaughter charge for shooting and killing Marqeis McGlockton.

Drejka was captured on video shooting and killing McGlockton in 2018 in Clearwater after an argument over a handicap parking spot. Much of the trial will hinge on the surveillance video of the deadly encounter.

Attorneys will argue: does it show a clear case of self-defense or manslaughter?

McGlockton’s mother, Monica Moore, issued a statement Monday afternoon:

“It’s been an unbelievably hard year, and I wouldn’t wish what we have gone through on anyone. But right now, all my energy is directed toward the trial. I am focused on getting a conviction. I want justice for my son.” Monica Moore

