TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Flo Rida was awarded more than $82 million after a Broward jury sided with the rapper in his lawsuit against the energy drink Celsius, according to NBC Affiliate 6 South Florida.

The rapper, whose name is Tramar Dillard brought the lawsuit against the energy drink because of claims that the company breached their contract on an endorsement deal.

After the jury read their verdict, Flo Rida sipped on a can of Celsius while talking to reporters, the outlet said.

“This was a long journey, but we prevailed. From the start I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less,” he told 6 South Florida. “I gained a new respect for the judicial system, most importantly, and I just want to say God bless America.”

According to the report, the Miami native and his Hialeah-based company Strong Arm Productions USA, Inc. claimed there was a breach of contract from an endorsement deal back in 2014. The 43-year-old and his company stated he signed the deal to serve to “globally market and promote all aspects of the Celsius brand.”

It was reported that Flo Rida filed the suit after failing to receive the company stock he was promised for promoting the brand for nearly a decade.

6 South Florida said that the jury ruled in the rapper’s favor on all three of his claims, finding that the company breached two contracts from 2014-16 and royalties from 2018. Flo Rida claimed his endorsement was one of the reasons why the company became so successful.

“I was instrumental in Celsius, which you know and love today,” Flo Rida told the station. “I put them on my back and Celsius accompanied me all over the world, through my videos, concerts, appearance and social media.”

Attorneys for Celsius argued that Dillard was compensated during the contract agreement and claimed he wasn’t owed any other money because the endorsement deal ended in 2018, a while before the energy drink company saw major success.