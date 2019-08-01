Junior League of Tampa offering $3,000 grant to help female business owners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you a female entrepreneur looking to grow your business?

The Junior League of Tampa is giving away $3,000 to the winner of their Young Entrepreneurship Program.

The program is designed to “grow the potential, leadership, and influence of female business owners” in Tampa Bay.

Each year, the JLT awards a $3000 grant from the Dorothea A. Tinsley family foundation.

The winner will also get a premium booth at the Holiday Gift Market, a $1,100 value, and a special mention in the Holiday Gift Market Shopping Guide, which will be given to 20,000 attendees, as well as local media promotion to enhance their brand.

To apply, visit jltampa.org/yep-application/

LATEST STORIES: