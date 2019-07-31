Judge to assess mental status of Tampa bus stabbing suspect at hearing today

1  of  2
(WFLA) — A man accused of stabbing a HART bus driver to death as horrified passengers watched, has a competency hearing Wednesday.

The hearing for 35-year-old Justin McGriff will be held at Hillsborough County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

The big question: is he fit to stand trial?

McGriff is accused of stabbing HART bus driver Thomas Dunn with a knife, killing him, back in May.

Dunn was a father and a Veteran, who had fought for bus safety improvements before his death.

The terrible tragedy prompted safety changes. Hart is dedicating $1 million dollars towards installing safety barriers on all hart vehicles, to protect drivers.

