BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of her two children and her new husband’s late wife will no longer face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to stand trial starting April 3. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce agreed to take the death penalty off the table after Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said they did not have enough time to fully review new evidence.

Vallow Daybell and her newest husband, Chad Daybell, have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Chad Daybell still faces the death penalty, and will be tried separately.