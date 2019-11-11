Judge holds 1-year-old child of woman being sworn in as lawyer

(CNN) – A Tennessee woman wanted to be three things in life: a wife, a mom and a lawyer and when she was sworn in as a lawyer, her 1-year-old son was part of the whole thing — thanks to the judge officiating the ceremony.

It all happened last week when Juliana Lamar was being sworn is as a lawyer at the Tennessee Supreme Court in Nashville.

Judge Richard Dinkins saw Lamar’s son in the crowd, he insisted the boy be part of the ceremony.

‘He needs to be part of this. He’s going to do the swearing-in with me,'”

It only made sense as Lamar’s son Beckham was part of Lamar’s journey to becoming a lawyer.

She got pregnant halfway through law school and worried about everything from missing too many classes, to giving birth during a final exam.

So she says having her little boy right there watching his mommy was amazing.

As for the video that went viral, it’s been shared almost 10,000 times and has nearly 56,000 likes.

