Judge expected to rule on Florida school mask lawsuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge is expected to rule on whether local school districts can require masks in schools.

Judge John Cooper of Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit will give a verbal order Friday morning, ending a week-long trial of acrimonious cross-examination of public health experts and heartfelt pleadings from mothers on both sides of the mask issue.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on July 30 effectively preventing school districts from mandating masks, and directing state agencies to “immediately execute rules” to prevent any mandates without an opt-out for parents. The order stated any mask requirements “shall at minimum be in accordance with Florida’ s “Parents’ Bill of Rights” and protect parents’ right to make decisions regarding masking of their children in relation to COVID-19.”

Families in several Florida counties, including Hillsborough and Pasco, then sued the governor, commissioner of education Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Board of Education.

Cooper is expected to rule on all six counts by the plaintiffs: