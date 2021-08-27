Judge expected to rule on Florida school mask lawsuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge is expected to rule on whether local school districts can require masks in schools.
Judge John Cooper of Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit will give a verbal order Friday morning, ending a week-long trial of acrimonious cross-examination of public health experts and heartfelt pleadings from mothers on both sides of the mask issue.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on July 30 effectively preventing school districts from mandating masks, and directing state agencies to “immediately execute rules” to prevent any mandates without an opt-out for parents. The order stated any mask requirements “shall at minimum be in accordance with Florida’ s “Parents’ Bill of Rights” and protect parents’ right to make decisions regarding masking of their children in relation to COVID-19.”
Families in several Florida counties, including Hillsborough and Pasco, then sued the governor, commissioner of education Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Board of Education.
Cooper is expected to rule on all six counts by the plaintiffs:
- Count 1 — Violation of Florida Constitution for Safe Schools. Plaintiffs sought a declaration from the court that the governor’s executive order and “related actions or threatened actions” violated a state constitutional amendment approved by voters in 1998 that requires the state to provide “a uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high quality system of free public schools.”
- Count 2 — Violation of Florida Constitution for Home Rule. Plaintiffs sought a similar declaration from the court as in count one, based on Article 9, Section 4 of the Florida Constitution, which states: “The school board shall operate, control and supervise all free public schools within the school district.”
- Count 3 — Plaintiffs argued the executive order “undermines schools’ safety and makes arbitrary and capricious demands on public schools in violation of the Florida constitution.” Attorneys argued the governor’s executive order was gratuitous and exceeded his authority.
- Count 4 — Plaintiffs argued the Department of Education exceeded its authority and that “the subject matter of public health matters, such as masking in schools, is appropriately within the authority of the Florida Department of Health.”
- Count 5 — Plaintiffs argued the Department of Health emergency rule implementing the governor’s executive order also violated their rights under the state constitution.
- Count 6 — Request for Emergency Injunctive Relief. Plaintiffs sought to enjoin the governor’s executive order and all related directives from state agencies from going into effect.