Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. tour coming to Tampa

JoJo Siwa arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nickelodeon and YouTube star Jojo Siwa will perform in Tampa on May 22 at Amalie Arena.

Tickets for JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets will be available at JoJoDreamTour.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC).

Siwa was recently earned her third Kids’ Choice Award for “Favorite Social Music Star.” Her previous Choice Awards include “Favorite Viral Music Artist” in 2017 and “Favorite Musical YouTube Creator” in 2018.

Tampa is one of 148 shows on the tour.

