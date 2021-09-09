Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s back! WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 are proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Autism Speaks organization to help spread awareness and acceptance of those with autism and their loved ones.

Donate and join our WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 team as we raise funds that weekend. Together, we can accomplish amazing things for people living with autism.

On Tampa Bay Autism Speaks Walk Day, Oct. 9, WFLA and TampaHoy’s Meteorologist Heather Melendez will serve as the official emcee. Her involvement dates back to volunteering at Step-By-Step Autism Camp in Santa Monica, Calif. Heather is thrilled to be a part of this amazing cause. You can be a part of it, too.

Our strength as a community is powered by love and built on the commitment of individuals like you. Your fundraising efforts will help Autism Speaks promote solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan. Proceeds from Tampa Bay’s 16th annual walk will help fuel innovative research and make connections to critical lifelong supports and services.

WHY HEATHER WALKS FOR AUTISM SPEAKS >> http://act.autismspeaks.org/goto/wflaheather