Joe Biden to hold virtual rally for Tampa supporters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Joe Biden has found a new way to campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.
The former vice president will host two virtual events for Florida voters from his home in Delaware.
The first event will be a round table discussion on the African American community with U.S. Rep. Al Lawson and state Sen. Audrey Gibson in Jacksonville. Then Biden will head to Tampa for a virtual rally.
The rally begins at 5:15. A RSVP is required to attend.
