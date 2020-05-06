Breaking News
Joe Biden to hold virtual rally for Tampa supporters

FILE – In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. Biden overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail balloting by the state party because of the coronavirus pandemic. He had been expected to prevail in the vote Saturday, May 2 and capture a majority of the state’s delegates to the Democrats’ national nominating commission. Biden took 77% of the vote. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Joe Biden has found a new way to campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president will host two virtual events for Florida voters from his home in Delaware.

The first event will be a round table discussion on the African American community with U.S. Rep. Al Lawson and state Sen. Audrey Gibson in Jacksonville. Then Biden will head to Tampa for a virtual rally.

The rally begins at 5:15. A RSVP is required to attend.

Click here to RSVP.

